Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Get FTAC Athena Acquisition alerts:

FTAAU opened at $10.17 on Friday. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.