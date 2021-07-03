Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMX opened at $49.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.32.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.26 million. Terminix Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.