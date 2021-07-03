Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $155,000 Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JEF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

JEF stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

