Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $193,000 in Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Greenrose Acquisition by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Greenrose Acquisition by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Greenrose Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Greenrose Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greenrose Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GNRS opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00. Greenrose Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.46.

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Amityville, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenrose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenrose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.