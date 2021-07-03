Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000.

NASDAQ:TCACU opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

