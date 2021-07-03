Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 994 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $167.42 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,931 shares of company stock worth $29,030,763 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

