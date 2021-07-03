Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,674 Shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) by 7,674.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.