WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to report $230.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $228.61 million and the highest is $232.60 million. WNS posted sales of $201.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $976.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $967.57 million to $990.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,603,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,192 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in WNS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,669,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,276,000 after buying an additional 37,704 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,552,000 after buying an additional 350,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,961,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WNS traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.74. 85,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,119. WNS has a 52-week low of $53.54 and a 52-week high of $81.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

