WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Short Interest Update

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,100 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the May 31st total of 216,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 1,093.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKEY opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.90. WISeKey International has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of WISeKey International from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

