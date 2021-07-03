William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $4.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.24. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.10 EPS.

LII has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research cut shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.50.

NYSE LII opened at $347.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $229.37 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.35.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total value of $1,476,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,650,028.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.77, for a total transaction of $1,215,334.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,236,619.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,102. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,969,000 after purchasing an additional 92,169 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,994,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

