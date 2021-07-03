Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to announce sales of $119.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year sales of $500.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $497.50 million to $504.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $546.35 million, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $547.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million.

FREE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whole Earth Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 156,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 24,460 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 571.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 31,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 504,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FREE traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. 201,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,729. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

