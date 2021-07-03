Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,600 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the May 31st total of 766,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 385,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of WSR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 335,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.18). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 1.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

