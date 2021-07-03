Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WY stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.