Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBND. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $20,292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $20,019,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 443.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 434,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after buying an additional 354,123 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 365,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 62,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 43,128 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of WBND opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $28.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.