Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WERN. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 70.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

