Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,843 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after purchasing an additional 861,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,879,000 after purchasing an additional 191,078 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,026,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,532,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $467,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $157.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

