Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases 14,964 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839,316 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,859,000 after buying an additional 2,570,257 shares in the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $118.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $616.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

