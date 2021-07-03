Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $14.57 Million Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,552 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $14,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several research firms have commented on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.85.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.20. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.