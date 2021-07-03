Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $11.34 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 79.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 11.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2,700.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 35.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $17,201,096 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $551.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $498.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 735.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $390.84 and a 1 year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.29.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

