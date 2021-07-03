Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 233,569 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 233,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,724,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Valero Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 834,284 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 112,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $78.07 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.65.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

