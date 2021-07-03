Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires 116,342 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,342 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $9,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NYSE:NCLH opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.85.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.