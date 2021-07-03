Wedbush Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Overstock.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.43.

Overstock.com stock opened at $87.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 4.44. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $35.11 and a 12 month high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Overstock.com will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at $291,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,372 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Overstock.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

