Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 145.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,236,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 150.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,609,000 after buying an additional 1,690,309 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at about $120,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 46.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,384,000 after buying an additional 1,445,343 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Trimble by 957.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,269,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,768,000 after buying an additional 1,149,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $82.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

