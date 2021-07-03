Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 687 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,214,137,000 after buying an additional 122,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after buying an additional 588,589 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,807,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,800,067,000 after buying an additional 68,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after buying an additional 739,993 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 268,839 shares of company stock valued at $68,559,929 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $238.03 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.22. The company has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.