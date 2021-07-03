Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 2,205 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Garmin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $1,116,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Garmin by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 87,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Garmin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 394,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 40,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $147.00 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $147.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.50.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.