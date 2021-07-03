Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 209 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 62,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,586,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,836,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 180.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMP opened at $250.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -570.26 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.11. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.82 and a 1 year high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.11.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.