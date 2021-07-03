Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 29.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

DaVita stock opened at $122.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.65 and a fifty-two week high of $129.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,705.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $241,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,940.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

