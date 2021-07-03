Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HII opened at $211.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $224.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.76.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

