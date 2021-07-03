Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $139.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.