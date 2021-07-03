Warburg Research Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €96.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KGX. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €86.33 ($101.57).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €91.02 ($107.08) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €87.40.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

