Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 185 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a SEK 185 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 274 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volvo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of SEK 226.70.

Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

