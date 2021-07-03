Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VOD has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

VOD opened at $17.15 on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

