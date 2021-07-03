Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.64. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vodafone Group (VOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.