Vistra (NYSE:VST) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.86.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. Vistra has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.18.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vistra will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 244,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,065,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,637,000 after purchasing an additional 906,244 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,498 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,266,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,865,000 after purchasing an additional 467,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,385,000 after purchasing an additional 483,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $114,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

