Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 52.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 144.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Visteon by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 781,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,308,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

NASDAQ VC opened at $124.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.54. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $64.22 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -590.48 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

