Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,683 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Teradata at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Teradata by 165.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDC stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.07. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,659.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

