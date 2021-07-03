Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,163 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,301,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 470.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,168,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,815,000 after buying an additional 1,525,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $48,325,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.82. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.