Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 131.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,884 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,870 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on RF. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.97.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

