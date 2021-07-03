Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 63,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $133.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

