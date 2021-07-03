Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 8,119 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,187,000 after acquiring an additional 106,524 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,565,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,858,000 after acquiring an additional 399,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 581,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

