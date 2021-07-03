Victrex (LON:VCT) Given New GBX 2,900 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Victrex to an add rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Victrex to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Victrex to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,218.57 ($28.99).

VCT stock opened at GBX 2,596 ($33.92) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Victrex has a 52-week low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,646 ($34.57). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,461.58. The company has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 41.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.75%.

In related news, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total value of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39). Also, insider Martin Court purchased 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, with a total value of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21). Insiders purchased 427 shares of company stock valued at $927,370 in the last three months.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

