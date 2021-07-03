VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 77,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 26,506 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSB traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,447. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.23. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $66.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

