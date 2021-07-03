Vickers Vantage Corp. I’s (OTCMKTS:VCKAU) Lock-Up Period To End on July 6th

Vickers Vantage Corp. I’s (OTCMKTS:VCKAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 6th. Vickers Vantage Corp. I had issued 12,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Vickers Vantage Corp. I’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS:VCKAU opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.17. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $2,198,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $2,520,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $605,000.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

