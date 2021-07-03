VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Position Trimmed by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 485,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842,025 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $13,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,451,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,687,000 after buying an additional 3,890,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,128,000 after buying an additional 2,504,409 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,543,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,659,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,347,000 after buying an additional 1,569,311 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. Research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.