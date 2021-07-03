Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

NYSE VRT opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 79.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3,725.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,595.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,035,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

