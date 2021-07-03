Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 395,288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,943,000 after buying an additional 89,978 shares during the period. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 7,073 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX stock opened at $200.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $185.32 and a 52 week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.90.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.