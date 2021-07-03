Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Sells $84,785.82 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lee Shavel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Lee Shavel sold 5,800 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total transaction of $1,004,212.00.

VRSK stock opened at $177.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.37.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

