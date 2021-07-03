Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Given Buy Rating at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reissued their buy rating on shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Venator Materials currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Shares of Venator Materials stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.80.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

