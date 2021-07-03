Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

VLDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.20.

VLDR opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.94. Velodyne Lidar has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.18.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $2,497,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,520,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,610,034.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,993,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,499,266 shares of company stock worth $55,685,384. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

