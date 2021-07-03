Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Velodyne Lidar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,818,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,028. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 3,231 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $36,768.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,244,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,201,021.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,993,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,499,266 shares of company stock valued at $55,685,384. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,392,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 16.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 111,977 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 485,044 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 348,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 102.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 202,205 shares in the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

